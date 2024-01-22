What next after the temple ceremony in Ayodhya
Summary
- Another form of secularism may get a chance to flourish now that a long cultural battle has ended.
In the days leading up to 22 January, I could not sense any genuine mass euphoria among temple-going Hindus over the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. There was importance attached to the day, like an approaching festivity, and few had a quarrel with the authorities for asking them to observe remote ceremonies or ordering schools and stock markets shut. But I sensed no religious fervour among devout Hindus.