What next after the temple ceremony in Ayodhya

In the days leading up to 22 January, I could not sense any genuine mass euphoria among temple-going Hindus over the consecration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. There was importance attached to the day, like an approaching festivity, and few had a quarrel with the authorities for asking them to observe remote ceremonies or ordering schools and stock markets shut. But I sensed no religious fervour among devout Hindus.

All around me, there has been a spectacle of euphoria at most. In my colony, a security guard was deployed to distribute scented candles with the brand-name “Ram". I do not know why scented candles exist as an object in the first place, but I accepted it.

Of course, some people are exhilarated, and ‘some people’ in India could be millions. My cab driver arrived wearing a saffron cap with images of Lord Ram on it, playing a holy song. I asked him to turn the music off, as I do every time I get into a car. Only after I said it, did I think there could be trouble. He gave me a look, but switched it off. Then he rechecked my name on the app and looked at me again in the rear-view mirror. But we quickly became friends, and I even conducted taxi-driver journalism on him. He did not change my view that at a mass level, there is very little real euphoria. I have not been able to convince anyone about this view, but even Hindus who dispute me are not euphoric themselves. They say others must certainly be filled with passion for the event, but they personally do not know anyone who is moved by Ayodhya today the way Hindus were in the 1990s.

As I write this piece, I feel I am in a time that is similar to times when religions were born, or at least when legendary temples and mosques were dreamt into life. This was perhaps how the Konark Temple was consecrated—an emperor willed it, and on the day of the consecration, the whole kingdom had to know, even though only VIPs were invited to the holy site, and surely all schools were shut. After Mir Baqi built the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, the whole town must have came to a standstill for its inauguration. And I wonder if the political act of creating a temple or mosque failed to stir mass religious fervour in olden days too.

A few days ago, a friend told me that it is in the nature of belief that spectacular places of worship, like the Blue Mosque in Istanbul, or Notre Dame in Paris, do not have the same religious gravitas as pilgrimage sites, which are usually small, austere and serious places of worship. This is true, but I feel there is a more immediate reason why there is so little mass religious zeal around the temple. The coolness is a sign that devout Hindus know they have finally won India back in a crucial way; a cultural war that raged for centuries is over. Even though a sense of Hindu victimhood survives as a convenient emotion, I feel that in sober moments few doubt that Hindus are more equal in India. If the crowning glory of the victory, in Ayodhya, has been met with equanimity, it is because victors wear victory easy.

Now that the Hindu side won, what is the meaning of it all? What’s next for India?

In one possible scenario, I hope we can be a little like the UAE, where clarity over a religious identity, Islamic in this Gulf country’s case, underpins a vague secular modernity on the surface that is required to attract Western investments. In that way, the ‘secularism’ of, say, Dubai is functionally effective. It exists, and within its narrow boundaries, it is even consistent.

There is an argument that India cannot have Dubai’s diluted ‘secularism’ because our religious diversity differs significantly in its make-up from the UAE’s. Unlike the floating minority groups of the Emirates, Muslims are a sizeable proportion of India’s population, which is reckoned to be above 1.4 billion people now. This tends to complicate the country’s Hindu-Muslim dynamics of popular representation in the context of polarized politics.

As things stand, Muslims appear to have replaced Dalits as India’s actual underclass. Dalits, even in the eras they fared worst, could escape their caste by leaving their village lives to seek cultural anonymity in Indian cities. Muslims in India do not appear to have the same escape path from their social identity, since name recognition plays a role in how they are identified.

For centuries, Hinduism was the indisputable background hum of the country, and caste was the individual’s effective social identity. Before the Muslim invasions and Mughal phase of history, as records indicate, Hinduism was so fundamental to India that elite Hindus freely experimented with Christianity, Buddhism, Jainism and scores of faiths and cults that have vanished, without the fear of losing their Hinduness. What never changed for most, however, was their caste. Today, strife related to caste is likely to continue despite a spectacular resurgence of Hindu belief.

This dominance will also not alter the fact that cultural free speech has been vanishing in mainstream India. Society, by and large, is very different from what it was ten years ago. Then Indians enjoyed some kinds of free speech not because of any dedication to ideals, but because of Indian inefficiencies. In the melee of Indian life, some freedoms percolated down to people. Now cultural governance appears to be very organized.

I wish road design and lane discipline were included in the cultural shift that is underway. But all the things that save lives and improve the quality of modern life in India do not fall under the ambit of religion or politics.