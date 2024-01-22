What next after the temple ceremony in Ayodhya

Of course, some people are exhilarated, and ‘some people’ in India could be millions. My cab driver arrived wearing a saffron cap with images of Lord Ram on it, playing a holy song. I asked him to turn the music off, as I do every time I get into a car. Only after I said it, did I think there could be trouble. He gave me a look, but switched it off. Then he rechecked my name on the app and looked at me again in the rear-view mirror. But we quickly became friends, and I even conducted taxi-driver journalism on him. He did not change my view that at a mass level, there is very little real euphoria. I have not been able to convince anyone about this view, but even Hindus who dispute me are not euphoric themselves. They say others must certainly be filled with passion for the event, but they personally do not know anyone who is moved by Ayodhya today the way Hindus were in the 1990s.