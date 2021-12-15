The covid pandemic has changed the workplace forever. Paid work began with the invention of agriculture. Since then, humans have been going to a particular place to work. During the agricultural era it was the farm, during the industrial era it was the factory and during the knowledge era it was the office. After work, humans returned home to rest. Now that work-from-home and hybrid models have been adopted, people live and work at the same place.

The workplace was a space where workers interacted with many others. Several organizations have had their own housing colonies, which saw not only employees but even their families in regular interaction. It was from connections developed during these interactions that the very culture of an organization often evolved. Now with employees working from home, chasms between individual employees and other team members have widened. This is making it difficult for many organizations to foster a feeling of belongingness among their employees.

Remote and hybrid work styles have no large-scale precedent. So there is no past data to show how humans will behave once they work and live in the same place, without much face-to-face interaction with other team members. To unravel these unprecedented situations, it would make sense to go back to the basics, the very beginning of human behaviour.

The first life form on earth appeared some 3.8 billion years ago. In his book, The Strange Order of Things: Life, Feeling, and the Making of Cultures, neuroscientist Antonio Damasio reminds us that the behavioural tendency to form in-groups and out-groups, and then collaborate with the former while ostracizing the latter, existed even in the very first forms of life on this planet. The human brain that evolved over millions of years has assimilated these behavioural characteristics.

An organization that has displayed a close understanding of the basic principles of human behaviour is that of organized religion. So it is not surprising that while even the best organizations managed by modern- day professionals have lasted only for a few decades, organized religions have remained intact for hundreds and even thousands of years. As British philosopher Alain de Botton explains in his book Religion for Atheists, many institutions in the modern city, like restaurants, are adept at gathering people in the same space, but lack the means to encourage meaningful contact among them once they are there. On the other hand, organized religions are good at using their venues to transform strangers into friends. The leaders of these religions know the importance of face-to-face interaction among their followers.

So members of the local community are called together for such interactions at least once a week. These meetings are ideal for activating mirror neutrons and thus facilitating emotional transference among all present.

Taking a lesson from this, other organizations that plan to use a predominantly work-from-home model should make sure that team members who work from their homes should congregate at a place and have face-to-face interactions at least once a week. Else, it would get very difficult to forge emotional bonds among employees we must work together in coordination to achieve goals.

One of the crucial questions that organizations with a hybrid work culture need to answer is: Why should employees come to office at all? They are already doing all their assigned work at home, are they not? Should they come to office to do even more work? Do they come to office to get in-person dressing downs from their bosses?

Organized religion can help organizations answer these questions. They use a tightly choreographed agenda of activities instead of leaving a group to mingle aimlessly on its own during their weekly in-person meetings. Many of the rituals performed at these meetings are meant to generate a sense of bonding between all members of the community. For the benefits of this scenario to be replicated, employees could work at home and attend office to relax and build emotional connections with other team members.

Organized religions take care to target the entire family of their followers. They have a specific focus on various demographic segments, like children, youth, women, etc. With the work-from-home concept now in place, the family members of an employee will have to be kept far more closely in the know of organizational matters than ever before. So it makes sense for organizations to involve the families of employees in their emotional-connection activities. With this initiative, an organization would be able to widen its appeal as an employer and reap the benefits.

Organized religions know that the best way to build belongingness within an in-group is to generate fear of an out-group. Appropriate behaviours that are deemed pleasing to God are usually spelt out clearly. Behaviours classified as being inspired by the devil and therefore inappropriate are also conveyed clearly. Also, ‘us’ versus ‘them’ is the constant refrain of many a religion. Organizational leaders could take a cue and create a ‘devil’ that the organization does not want to be associated with. Exhorting team members to resist the diabolical designs outlined for reproach could help leaders create a sense of belongingness among members of an in-group.

Work-from-home could be considered the assembly line of the 21st century, given its significance to economic production. But what must be avoided is the emotional barrenness of traditional assembly lines as remote work becomes the order of the day.

Biju Dominic is the chief evangelist, Fractal Analytics and chairman, FinalMile Consulting

