What organizations can get from organized religions

An organization that has displayed a close understanding of the basic principles of human behaviour is that of organized religion. So it is not surprising that while even the best organizations managed by modern- day professionals have lasted only for a few decades, organized religions have remained intact for hundreds and even thousands of years. As British philosopher Alain de Botton explains in his book Religion for Atheists, many institutions in the modern city, like restaurants, are adept at gathering people in the same space, but lack the means to encourage meaningful contact among them once they are there. On the other hand, organized religions are good at using their venues to transform strangers into friends. The leaders of these religions know the importance of face-to-face interaction among their followers.