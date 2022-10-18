What powers the global outperformance of Indian stocks

The comparative outperformance, or defensive strength of the Nifty, is related to several factors. One is simply that India is touted to be the fastest-growing large economy this financial year, even though India’s GDP estimates have also been pared several times, and the estimates probably don't reflect fully the weakness in the relatively large informal segment of the economy for long-standing infirmities, gaps and redundancies in the estimation methodology. Nevertheless, as things stand, the prognosis for growth in China, Indonesia, Brazil, South Africa and of course, Russia is much poorer. Many of these economies too have GDP estimation challenges and weaknesses.