What recent data says about how our economy is doing

India’s growth outlook going forward will depend on some key drivers. A rise in the investment rate from 24% to 32% of GDP marks a revival of the investment cycle, and it has to be sustained. Consumption demand is still trailing the 2019-20 level and this too needs urgent revival. For this to happen, the compression of government expenditure needs to be reversed during the rest of the year, keeping in view the buoyant growth of tax revenues (including GST). In this context, expenditure by state governments, which is collectively much larger than central government expenditure but subject to hard budget constraints, is even more important than central expenditure. Despite a rapid rise in revenues, governments may still need large borrowings. Hence, RBI will need to maintain its accommodative monetary policy stance, but this needs to be carefully calibrated to ensure that inflation is contained within its target band. Finally, robust global growth, especially for India’s major trade partners, is essential to sustain high export growth and turn the trade deficit around.

