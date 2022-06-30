What Satyam, IL&FS and DHFL tell us about insolvency resolution

And the administrator or resolution professional of DFHL, Subramania Kumar, a former chief of Indian Overseas Bank, appointed by the Reserve Bank of India, has managed to complete the resolution of the housing finance firm, with banks having received an upfront cash payout of ₹14,700 crore. Last week, the Central Bureau of Investigation, or the CBI, said it has filed a case against the promoters of DHFL and others for cheating a consortium of banks of ₹34,615 crore, the biggest such case by the anti-corruption agency.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}