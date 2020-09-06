What should be done for our economy to chart a recovery

Tax revenues are likely to fall short by about 2.5% of GDP, but it makes no sense to respond by cutting expenditures to preserve the fiscal deficit. A slippage in the deficit should be accepted on this count. In addition, increased government expenditure will raise the deficit further. Critics will say that India does not have fiscal space since the deficit and public debt-to-GDP ratio are much higher than in most developing countries. However, that only means the higher fiscal deficit necessitated by short-term compulsions in the current year must be followed by bolder steps to achieve fiscal consolidation once normalcy is restored. A credible plan for consolidation in the next five years is what is needed. This has to be part of the longer term agenda, to which I now turn.