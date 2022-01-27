What the Amazon-Reliance dispute over Future is all about

In the deal Amazon entered into with Future in August 2019, while it knew that Indian policy did not allow Amazon to pick up a controlling stake in Future’s retail operations, it was confident that it would find a local partner legally entitled to invest in Future and was willing to work in cooperation with Amazon. Thus, it invested an amount of ₹1,431 crore in Future Coupons Pvt Ltd, a company the Biyanis used to own a stake in Future Retail Ltd (FRL). This investment was preceded by an FRL shareholders’ agreement, which stipulated that the Biyanis would remain its owners, that all retail operations of the group would be conducted through FRL, and the company or its 1,500 odd retail assets would not be sold without the consent of FCPL shareholders. This FRL shareholder agreement also listed some ‘restricted persons’ to whom FRL or its retail assets would not be sold, comprising Mukesh Dhirubhai Ambani and his group entities. Thus, by investing in FCPL, Amazon acquired, via the FRL shareholders’ agreement that gave special privileges to FCPL, the right to prevent the sale of Future’s retail operations to Reliance without Amazon’s permission.