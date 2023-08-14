What the debate on NSS population counts missed out4 min read 14 Aug 2023, 08:13 PM IST
India must focus on statistical governance to revive the credibility of its once-admired statistics
One of independent India’s early achievements was to set up a large-scale household survey system. The National Sample Survey (NSS) set up in 1950 and the Sample Registration System initiated in the 1960s inspired similar experiments all over the world. Since the late 1970s, innovation in the official statistical system has slowed down even as the structure of the Indian economy began changing rapidly. The 1990s brought budget cuts and ill-considered administrative changes, creating a massive manpower crisis.