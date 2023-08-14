What the debate on NSS population counts missed out

In the early years of the NSS, the census was used as a sampling frame to pick samples in both rural and urban areas. After a few rounds, it became clear that the census database on urban settlements was inadequate. Given the fluid nature of many urban settlements and the lack of permanent house numbers, NSS staff had a hard time demarcating boundaries of sampling units in India’s towns and cities. A one-of-its-kind solution was found: a new survey to build an urban sampling frame for inter-censal years. The Urban Frame Survey (UFS) launched in the late 1950s was the kind of innovation for which the NSS was admired in its early years. It was a thoughtful and scientific solution to a desi problem. It greatly helped improve the accuracy of India’s official survey data.