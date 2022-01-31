Here’s the good news first. The Economic Survey expects the Indian economy to grow by 8-8.5% in 2022-23 in real terms adjusted for inflation. This growth is expected to come on the back of the 9.2% growth expected in 2021-22. As the survey points out: “This implies that overall economic activity has recovered past the pre-pandemic levels."

This can be seen in multiple economic indicators, from the surge in gross tax collections to the steep rise in exports. As the survey points out: “Almost all indicators show that the economic impact of the “second wave" in Q1 (April to June 2021) was much smaller than that experienced during the full lockdown phase."

This may not be totally true. It can be gauged from what the Economic Survey of 2020-21 had said about economic growth: “In the year 2021-22, a sharp recovery of real GDP growth of 10-12 per cent is expected". This double-digit expected recovery clearly isn’t expected to happen. Hence, the covid pandemic has had a greater impact on the economic growth than the Economic Survey is willing to admit.

Further, when it comes to India’s gross domestic product (GDP), private consumption expenditure forms a major part. GDP is a measure of the economic size of a country during a given period. Private consumption expenditure in 2021-22 in real terms adjusted for inflation, is expected to be lower than it was in 2019-20, before the covid pandemic struck.

It is expected to be at ₹80.8 trillion in 2021-22 against ₹83.2 trillion in 2019-20. As the Economic Survey states: “Private consumption is also estimated to have improved significantly to recover 97 per cent of corresponding pre-pandemic output level". In other terms, this means that consumption in 2022-23 will finally cross where it was in 2019-20, that is, three years later. Of course, the other parts of the GDP -- investment, government expenditure and exports and imports -- have recovered. And that’s the good part.

Nonetheless, even in 2021-22, private consumption forms around 55% of the Indian economy, and no economic recovery can be called to be complete unless private consumption expenditure crosses where it was before the pandemic. That will be a clear indicator of individuals across the income spectrum doing well.

Interestingly, the survey feels that there isn’t much to worry on the consumption front. As it points out: “The recent dip in vehicle registrations reflects persistent supply-side constraints owing to the shortage of semi-conductor chips rather than lack of consumption demand." It’s car sales that have been held back because of the shortage of semi-conductor ships. This isn’t true when it comes to two-wheelers. For a developing country like India, two-wheeler sales are a much better economic indicator than car sales.

Two-wheeler sales during this financial year are at a 10-year low. And that tells you a thing or two about India’s K-shaped economic recovery, or the two-paced economic recovery where the well-to-do section of the economy is doing well, but the not so well-to-do isn’t.

This stress is also visible under the number of households demanding work under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Work demanded during this financial year has been just 6% lower than the same period last year. More importantly, it is 42% higher than in 2019-20. This tells us clearly that parts of the informal economy have been destroyed, leading to an increase in the number of households seeking work under the work guarantee scheme. As the survey points out, 90% of individuals work in the informal sector.

The survey also makes the case for a private consumption recovery by stating that there has been an “uptick in consumer sentiments" which can be seen in “the steep rise in digital transactions, notably in UPI payments". This is not the first time the rise in the number of digital transactions has been offered to suggest a strong consumption recovery.

There is a basic problem here. While digital transactions are going up, that does not necessarily imply a recovery in private consumption. This is for the simple reason that we have nothing to compare it against.

Before digital transactions took off, the same transactions were happening in cash mode and there was no way of keeping track of the number of transactions happening in cash. Just because street vendors have started accepting digital payments doesn’t mean that the number of transactions has gone up and people are spending more money than they were in the past. There is a basic flaw in logic here.

To conclude, India’s economy is in a much better shape than it was last year. There is no denying that. But there are large and very important parts of the economy which continue to be in trouble. A few pages in the 442-page-long Economic Survey could have discussed that as well.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!