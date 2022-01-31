What the Economic Survey does not tell you about the economy

This stress is also visible under the number of households demanding work under the Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme. Work demanded during this financial year has been just 6% lower than the same period last year. More importantly, it is 42% higher than in 2019-20. This tells us clearly that parts of the informal economy have been destroyed, leading to an increase in the number of households seeking work under the work guarantee scheme. As the survey points out, 90% of individuals work in the informal sector.