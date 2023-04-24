What the emerging global order looks like

The world is becoming increasingly multipolar, despite the seeming consolidation of a bipolar global hegemony between the US and China, as envisaged in the 2022 US National Security Strategy.

With the weakening of Russia and its growing dependence on China in the wake of the Ukraine war, the country is in the process of replacing, to a considerable extent, Russia’s pre-war trade partners on both imports and exports.

There are two visible signs that the global order is changing. One is marked European dissonance with the US over China. The other is the growing desire in East Asia, particularly South Korea and Japan, for a substitute to the region’s traditional blanket dependence on an American security shield against an increasingly self-assured China and truculent North Korea.

The reality that countries home to more than half the global population are not on board with the US-led narrative on the Ukraine war serves as the background to these two developments.

The US would like the rich world to stage a strategic disengagement with China, primarily in the area of high technology, but also in terms of diversification of supply chains for the kind of goods that China churns out in massive quantities. These created a merchandise trade deficit of $383 billion for the US in 2022.

While American companies are themselves not fully on board with the supply-chain-diversification project — Tesla and Apple are still producing large volumes in China, for example — European firms are exploring ways to increase their economic engagement with China.

German chancellor Olaf Scholz visited China last November with a large business contingent in tow. Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron made a trip to Beijing, also with a large business delegation. He was accompanied by the European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen, who struck a harder line on China’s human rights record and support for Russia over Ukraine. President Macron followed up his China visit with comments on the relevance of European strategic autonomy and the distinction between an ally and a vassal, in a none-too-subtle reference to relations with the US.

Europe’s two largest economies clearly see China as a critical market for their companies, and while the Dutch manufacturer of chip-making kit, ASML, has joined the American boycott of China, it is likely to remain an outlier to mainstream European corporate strategy outside the world of high-tech.

The situation in East Asia is as much America’s doing as that of North Korea, with its belligerent testing of missiles with ever-increasing range and payload. As far back as 2016, President Donald Trump had indicated that East Asians should pay for their own security instead of relying on the US. In his narrative the priority was, of course, to ‘make America great again’.

Since then, the US has abandoned the Kurds in the wake of Bashar al-Assad’s victory in the Syrian civil war, despite them having served as staunch American allies in the war against the Islamic State. The Kurds are persona non grata for the states of Iraq, Syria and Turkey, all of which despise the notion of them forming their own state one day.

If America’s abandoning of the Kurds showed that its security promises aren’t always reliable, North Korea’s development of intercontinental ballistic missiles that could reach major American cities shows the US’s vulnerability.

South Korean strategists have been asking themselves how certain they can be of American aid in case North Korea attacks when US cities themselves could be vulnerable to North Korea’s nukes. Meanwhile, Japan has been emerging from its US-imposed self-defence constraint and developing a military posture that’s capable of defence and offence.

South Korea is the world’s fastest-growing weapons exporter and Japan is capable of developing and producing sophisticated missiles and bombs once released from its pacifist political ideology. Just as the US has built the Australia-US-UK (AUKUS) alliance to take on China in the Pacific, it is possible for an East Asian power centre to emerge as an autonomous self-defence grouping. This would add another string to the American-held bow aiming arrows at China.

Iran and Saudi Arabia are mending fences with a little encouragement from China. The US, the traditional mediator in the Middle East has been conspicuously absent from this process. Together these two powers could alter the power dynamics in the Middle East, whether or not Turkey succeeds in its Erdoganese dream of playing a 21st century avatar of the Ottoman empire.

Then there is India, with its non-aligned fervour for strategic autonomy, nurtured since Independence. While India would be more than happy to take any assistance from any quarter to reinforce its capacity to resist China’s aggression on its northern border, it would remain an independent player, ready for strategic cooperation with more than one side but not an ally bound by the priorities of another power.

That the unipolar world order is gone has been accepted by the US itself, which sees China as its lone systemic rival. But the emerging geopolitical landscape could also see Europe, Russia, India and Japan-South Korea (despite their traditional mutual hostility) emerge as viable centres of power. This is to be welcomed, not regretted, as it would boost strategic autonomy for a country like India.