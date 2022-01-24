What the humble gherkin teaches us about farm policy

India is now the world’s single largest exporter of gherkins, tender cucumbers pickled in brine, earning $223 million in 2020-21 from the export of 223,000 odd tonnes of the vegetable as fresh produce and pickle. That means roughly $1 per kg of gherkin export, or ₹75 per kg of gherkin export. However, the farmers who grow the vegetable do not earn even a fraction of that. Reportedly, some 90,000 farmers grow cucumbers on 65,000 acres, produce 4 tonnes per acre and earn ₹80,000 per acre per crop, of which ₹40,000 is the earning after costs. A farmer gets two crops a year. That means the farmer earns, per kg of his produce, a fraction of the export earning from that kg of produce. To improve the lot of the farmer, a farmer producer organisation (FPO) must convert the raw produce into the value-added export, to increase the farmer’s earnings. Creating FPOs and training farmers to own and run companies, directly or by hiring professionals, and choosing crops for which there is strong domestic or foreign demand would make farming prosperous.

