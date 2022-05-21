What the long history of currency says about cryptocalypse

Cryptocurrencies are digital assets that have value because people assume they have value. Fiat currency, on the other hand, has value because the government says it has value. Originally, banknotes were created by individual private banks to spare merchants the burden of having to carry huge loads of specie to settle large transactions. These notes could be carried around instead, used for transactions, and exchanged for noble metals later, if required. If the bank went bust in-between, it was bad luck, if not the wages of sin. To end this risk (and finance wars by sovereign will, independent of active concurrence by the nobility), the state took over monopoly powers to issue banknotes, in the late 17th to early 18th century decades.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}