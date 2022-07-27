What the NSE’s new chief must urgently set right

shish Kumar Chauhan has returned to his alma mater, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), after 20 years. This was where he picked up the rudiments of running a modern-day, tech-driven stock exchange. As NSE’s new chief executive officer, Chauhan will have to marshal all his learning, management skills and political acumen to steady a ship that has veered sharply off course. The last attribute, ‘political acumen’, might sound odd in the context of a stock exchange, but it will explain itself as you read on. It might also be a truism to say that Chauhan faces a tough task ahead. The list of things that he needs to set right at NSE is indeed long and contentious, but there are two critical undertakings that should top it. The first is clarity on a basic role; an exchange must act as a frontline (or first level) regulator with an irrevocable responsibility for creating a framework that promotes efficient price discovery, provides an equal playing field for all participants, minimizes risks and ensures transparency. The second task is restoring the premium cache of brand NSE, which has suffered from a stream of sordid stories emerging from the exchange.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}