What the Palestine conflict says about human nature
What if the fact is that some terrorists were incapable of being as barbaric as they had fantasized?
If 2,000 heavily armed terrorists have a free rein inside a nation they despise, how many people do you imagine they would kill? On 7 October, nearly 2,000 Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel; they killed about 1,400. This points to the likelihood that some or many Hamas terrorists did not kill anyone that day. What did they do? Just walked around? I think so. The terrorists did injure over 3,000, and took over 200 hostages; even so, considering the fact that thousands of civilians were entirely at the mercy of terrorists for hours, what explains a death toll that is less than the number of militants? Even if you discard Israel’s assessment of 2,000 terrorists, there appears little dispute that over 1,000 had entered Israel. Why was the massacre disproportionate to what we imagine would happen if 1,000 to 2,000 terrorists walked into our residential areas carrying machine guns, rocket launchers and grenades? We can argue that the areas along the Gaza-Israel border were not densely populated. But at one of the first targets, the Supernova Music festival, there were over 3,000 in attendance. Here, about 250 were killed. We can argue that maybe thousands managed to flee at the first sign of trouble; they scattered and they hid. But what if something else was at play?