What the RBI misses about charges in payment systems

Since electronic payments call upon the services of computer and communication networks more or less to the same extent whether the payment in question is for a bunch of bananas or for a multi-axle truck, the payment should be delinked from the amount of the transaction and charged per transaction. How to recover the cost of the credit risk credit card issuers bear is for them to work out, not for the RBI to bother about, except by stipulating that neither the card holder nor the merchant who is paid by the card would be charged for the transactions. Ideally, credit card issuers should consider the cost on cards as marketing cost for buy-now-pay-later financing opportunities.