What the rich countries want to play down in the new climate report

The above is a paragraph from Part 3 of the IPCC’s Sixth (and latest) Assessment Report, devoted to mitigation, or more specifically, from a summary of the report for policymakers. If this strikes the ordinary reader as impenetrably geeky and jargony, it is not entirely accidental. A rendering of these reports in plain English would elevate carbon dioxide removal (CDR) from an almost incidental tool of resisting climate change, tucked into the tail end of a list of mitigation measures, to the primary one. It would primarily be the responsibility of rich countries, and its purpose would be not so much “to counterbalance residual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions", as the report insinuates, as to serve as the principal tool of mitigating climate change.