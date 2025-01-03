What the world can learn from Botswana

Although always ruled by the same party until now, Botswana is not a one-party state. Voters freely chose the BDP time and again, largely because its record was pretty good. At independence, Botswana was poor as well as landlocked, and had been described by one colonial official as “a useless piece of territory" (he was unaware of the diamonds). But the elites who took power governed reasonably well. Unlike most African countries, it has never had a coup or military rule.