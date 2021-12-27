What the world must learn from its mistakes this year

The other flashpoint in eastern Europe between Russia and its old nemesis Nato could also boil over in 2022 if not handled judiciously. Smaller countries caught in-between, such as Ukraine, need security assurances from the West, but they are also wary of depending on Western security commitments because US credibility as an external guarantor has fallen. In the New Year, if Biden is to redeem America’s declining stature in the world, he should work out a compromise with Moscow so that Washington can focus all its energies on pushing back its principal adversary and ‘pacing threat’, Beijing.