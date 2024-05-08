Opinion
What TikTok failed to understand about America: Democracy
Summary
- TikTok’s aggressive tactic of mobilizing its American users to protest a US law on data privacy only worsened the anxiety over this social media platform’s political influence. Chinese-owned TikTok got its US market strategy all wrong.
TikTok has become one of the world’s biggest stories in business and geo- politics. US President Joe Biden recently signed a law that will ban the massively popular app in nine months if its Chinese owner, ByteDance, does not sell it to a non-Chinese entity.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more