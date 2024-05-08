What TikTok failed to understand about America: Democracy

Given this context, TikTok’s mobilization of its users wasn’t just an annoyance to elected officials’ staffers; it was an alarm bell. Many of those who responded to the call seemed not even to know what they were protesting. A foreign-owned company had brazenly demonstrated just how easy it is to manipulate platform users to serve its own interests, confirming that it knew all along how much political influence it could exert in the US. Suddenly, and understandably, the focus in the US shifted from Russian voter manipulation to Chinese voter manipulation.