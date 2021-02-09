What to expect at Trump’s second impeachment

Republican senators have different incentives. The Trumpiest ones are the easiest: They just want to vote “no" and move on. There are also a handful who seem perfectly happy to cast themselves as anti-Trump Republicans. The bulk, however, have one big objective. They want to stick together. That works if they vote to acquit, which, again, won’t have much bearing on future elections. But it also works if they vote to convict, so long as they’re unified. We don’t really know how much clout Trump will have in Republican primaries in 2022, but there’s no reason to think he’ll put serious effort behind trying to take down more than a couple Republican senators. But I’ll say again what I said before the last impeachment: We’re not likely to have a close final vote. Seventeen Republicans are needed to join all 50 Democrats, and I’d be more surprised if the total is within five of that tally to either side than if some 25 or more Republicans wind up voting to convict.