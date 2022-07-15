What to expect when the rupee slides past 80

It will be prudent to take note of a few things related to the rupee’s moving exchange rate. One, this time a cheaper rupee will not automatically mean higher exports because the global economy is facing recessionary threats and may hunker down on demand growth. Second, a depreciating rupee makes imports costlier, thereby adding to the domestic economy’s inflationary pressures. Third, the RBI will continue to intervene in the currency markets but only to ensure minimal volatility in the rupee-dollar trade; the central bank is unlikely to use its foreign exchange reserves to defend the rupee endlessly. Fourth, expect foreign portfolio investors to hasten their process of withdrawal from the Indian markets as the same rupees will now fetch fewer dollars. If the expectation is that the rupee will continue to lose further value against the dollar, then some of the global portfolio investors might be seen rushing for the exit signs.