Arecent report of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has brought a new ray of hope to India’s economy. It has projected real gross domestic product (GDP) growth rate for India at 9.5% and 8.5% in 2021-22 and 2022-23 respectively. If it turns out to be true, we will register the highest rate of growth among the world’s major economies. Our economy is expected to stay the fastest-growing till 2026.

The IMF noted that the strength of the recovery projected varies significantly across countries, depending on access to medical interventions, effectiveness of policy support, exposure to cross-country spillovers and structural characteristics entering the covid crisis. This means that India needs to keep up its vaccination drive and ensure that it reaches a critical mass sooner than later. Economic recovery is directly related to a country’s response to the pandemic.

Another point that India needs to be mindful of is that these projections are based on certain macro-economic factors staying stable. The IMF has projected the current account deficit at under 1.5% in 2021-22 (1%) and 2022-23 (1.4%). Likewise, although it has not been explicitly stated, it is expected that government borrowing will not skyrocket and the combined fiscal deficit of the Centre and states will be reasonably contained.

Inflation, another important factor, has been projected in the form of percentage of consumer price changes. The IMF has projected these at 5.6% (2021-22) and 4.9% (2022-23). Currently, it is within the inflation targeting band approved by India (2-6%). To achieve this inflation target, the fiscal deficit has to be under control. For this, the government needs to maintain an emphasis on tax-based revenues. It also needs to ensure that more people come under the tax net. Currently, the number of taxpayers in India form a tiny fraction of the total population, and surely many more have taxable incomes. Further, there must be a sustained endeavour to reduce subsidies. With a few state elections around the corner, the government will have a tough task insulating itself from the temptation of political freebies. The country’s administration must continue to focus on monetizing India’s unproductive fixed capital, which would also help reduce the deficit. With global fuel prices on the rise, tackling inflation will be a challenge ahead.

Inflation brings temporary prosperity but permanent ruin. While it may not adversely affect the rich, it will certainly leave the Indian multitudes poorer. Persistent supply disruptions in the post-pandemic period and growing geopolitical tensions between the US and China may have put upward pressure on inflation in India. With crude oil prices surging again, the rupee will be under pressure to depreciate further. This could push the economy into a negative cycle of a falling currency, widening current account deficit and ballooning fiscal deficit. As this is a risk that could play out in the short to medium run, the government needs to find newer ways to curb inflation. The traditional approach of tax increases to mop up more money and narrow the fiscal deficit will hurt the poor and rich alike. Instead, incentives could be put in place to encourage people to save and invest in government debt.

To navigate these risk factors, the country needs to hasten structural reforms of the economy by easing labour and land markets and unlocking unproductive capital stuck in the form of government enterprises. Some steps have been taken, but more are needed to consolidate these initiatives. The government’s decision to offload equity in public-sector units and even privatize some of them was welcome, as also its asset monetization plan. Smooth execution of these plans, however, must be ensured.

An interesting point that the IMF has raised is the need to focus on scientific research for productivity growth. Many countries ignore scientific research on specific ways to achieve this. This is especially so in developing countries that need such inputs all the more.

India needs to step up research efforts. The IMF’s report notes that there is a direct relation between basic science research and productivity growth. A 10% increase in research stock increases productivity by 0.3%, which is significant because even slight growth on this parameter is seen to have an exponential impact on overall economic growth. Given India’s long-term growth objectives, the country must invest in innovation and research aimed at gaining higher productivity.

As the world economy heads for a post-covid recovery, it is important to focus on public investment, particularly in clean energy, so that this economic revival can be inclusive and green. With India’s debt at around 90% of GDP, it is vital signal that a medium-term fiscal framework is in place. This would assure investors that our debt ratio will decline in the medium term. If ignored, India’s growth story could come to be seen as one of smoke-and-mirrors.

Globally, as noted by the IMF, whose chief economist Gita Gopinath is set to return to her academic career at Harvard University, a multi-speed recovery is underway. In general, advanced economies are performing better than others. India’s economy is not easy to slot in this manner. While growth is forecast to be robust, we must stay on guard to ensure that reforms support our economic recovery. Only then will the Indian growth story be celebrated worldwide.

Neeti Shikha & Rahul Prakash are, respectively, associate dean, Indian School of Public Policy, New Delhi; and a PhD candidate at University of Texas. These are the author’s personal views

