What to watch out for as the Indian economy recovers

Inflation, another important factor, has been projected in the form of percentage of consumer price changes. The IMF has projected these at 5.6% (2021-22) and 4.9% (2022-23). Currently, it is within the inflation targeting band approved by India (2-6%). To achieve this inflation target, the fiscal deficit has to be under control. For this, the government needs to maintain an emphasis on tax-based revenues. It also needs to ensure that more people come under the tax net. Currently, the number of taxpayers in India form a tiny fraction of the total population, and surely many more have taxable incomes. Further, there must be a sustained endeavour to reduce subsidies. With a few state elections around the corner, the government will have a tough task insulating itself from the temptation of political freebies. The country’s administration must continue to focus on monetizing India’s unproductive fixed capital, which would also help reduce the deficit. With global fuel prices on the rise, tackling inflation will be a challenge ahead.