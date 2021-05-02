What truly keeps people happy in such unhappy times

Most people do nothing special to feel happy. They are just happy. When they are lucky, they are happy, and when they are unlucky they are sad, but all arcs of their lives bend towards joy. In happiness they are not amateurs; they don’t over-articulate joy. Their whole lives are built around being happy. So what they now do is stick to a semblance of a routine, and surrender to habits. They work, chat, watch a lot of television, watch T20, read, play badminton on the street assuming it will keep them fit, lament that the gyms are shut as though they used to go every day, and they eat a lot of fast carbs. As before. They did all this more or less the same way before the pandemic. A typical Indian does many things in a single day to be happy in different ways without even knowing the motive. And most people achieve happiness because the bar is so low.