The fresh peak that central debt issuance could reach under the Union budget for 2022-23, despite a modest growth plan for overall spending and a smaller fiscal gap as the pandemic ebbs, has left India’s bond market shaken. Our 10-year government bond’s yield leapt 22 basis points to a level last seen in July 2019. The market funds needed to plug next year’s deficit took many investors aback, with the Centre’s gross borrowings pegged at a record ₹14.95 trillion in 2022-23, up from this fiscal year’s ₹10.46 trillion. Net borrowings, at ₹11.59 trillion, are seen rising by nearly a third. As observed in the covid period, policy flexibility, revenue volatility and access to supplementary funds mean those figures are not etched in stone, but the gear-up target is still huge. Investors in government paper have reason for unease over the market’s appetite for a surfeit of bonds in case the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), which issues them on behalf of the Centre, can’t also snap these up in market operations that are bulky enough to sustain prices. With limits on foreign capital and without RBI playing bulk buyer as it has done for much of its money-easing phase, domestic buyers like primary dealers and regular banks would be left staring at a slump in bond value.

As a bond oversupply would mean rising yields that RBI has been aiming to cap as part of its low interest-rate policy, can we look upon it to intervene? In the first half of 2021-22, RBI had injected almost ₹2.4 trillion of liquidity through bond purchases, after ₹3.1 trillion in 2020-21. But that was then. In recent times, it has signalled a slow withdrawal of its largesse. As 2022-23 begins, inflationary pressure may demand an open reversal of policy. Inflation has surged globally, sent surprised monetary authorities scurrying to reverse stance (and asset purchases), and we cannot really escape its impact. External factors may also cramp RBI’s policy space in a scenario where rate hikes in the US alter the relative returns on assets worldwide in ways that draw capital out of India and weaken our rupee, stoking up import prices. We do have ample foreign currency to contain exchange-rate volatility, but the use of dollar reserves by RBI in rupee support would mean slurping up rupees, which implies a tightening of liquidity in the system. This is part of a trilemma faced by any country kept open to reversible foreign inflows: Control of the currency’s global value can leave monetary tools blunt. If RBI tightens its policy in line with America’s, it can mitigate the twin risks of capital outflows and domestic inflation. We can thus expect tighter money and weaker demand for bonds.

Our banks are captive bond holders to an extent, as they must hold government paper worth almost a fifth of their deposits, but anything above that is a portfolio play (or ‘lazy banking’), dependent on prices looking up. We also have primary dealers, which play the role of market-makers upon whom auctions can be thrust, though they have lately sought cheaper paper (i.e. with higher yields to make up for foreseen inflation). Inclusion in global indices could have upped demand, but the Centre has been slow on moves needed for this; it must act soon. Public participation in our bond market could also generate fresh demand. Their yields are better than interest rates on bank deposits, but popular interest in them has been rather low. Perhaps RBI’s retail interface for e-rupee accounts can ‘market’ these bonds online.

