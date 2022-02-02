What we should do for bond market stability

As a bond oversupply would mean rising yields that RBI has been aiming to cap as part of its low interest-rate policy, can we look upon it to intervene? In the first half of 2021-22, RBI had injected almost ₹2.4 trillion of liquidity through bond purchases, after ₹3.1 trillion in 2020-21. But that was then. In recent times, it has signalled a slow withdrawal of its largesse. As 2022-23 begins, inflationary pressure may demand an open reversal of policy. Inflation has surged globally, sent surprised monetary authorities scurrying to reverse stance (and asset purchases), and we cannot really escape its impact. External factors may also cramp RBI’s policy space in a scenario where rate hikes in the US alter the relative returns on assets worldwide in ways that draw capital out of India and weaken our rupee, stoking up import prices. We do have ample foreign currency to contain exchange-rate volatility, but the use of dollar reserves by RBI in rupee support would mean slurping up rupees, which implies a tightening of liquidity in the system. This is part of a trilemma faced by any country kept open to reversible foreign inflows: Control of the currency’s global value can leave monetary tools blunt. If RBI tightens its policy in line with America’s, it can mitigate the twin risks of capital outflows and domestic inflation. We can thus expect tighter money and weaker demand for bonds.