What widespread vaccine hesitancy says about people

In the beginning, the people who took extreme covid precautions, who elevated masking and isolation to the level of a theological doctrine, were generally the affluent who were physically unfit. The reason for the correlation is not what you might think—that they were protecting themselves because they were unfit. Rather, it was because this was the first time the world had prescribed a health doctrine they could easily follow.

All their lives, they could never abandon unhealthy food, or set out every morning to perform meaningful exercise. But masking and sitting at home they could do, and they enjoyed the righteousness of doing what was universally considered the right thing. As pandemic articulation increased, they exhibited similar enthusiasm in adopting mainstream scientific ways to shield themselves, which included getting vaccinated. With regular advice so convenient to take, they had no need for spurious alternate medicine.

Different from them in every way, one of the fittest individuals on earth, the top-ranked tennis player today, Novak Djokovic, has questioned the wisdom of vaccines. The Serbian faces deportation from Australia because he is not vaccinated. He is of the view that a human body should be allowed to develop natural immunity to viruses by allowing infection, which has a sound scientific basis (for the fit). He also believes that vaccination is dangerous, which is a view that alarms scientists.

Like many who are obsessed with fitness, and are actually fit, Djokovic appears to have very little respect for conventional wisdom. In the field of fitness, conventional wisdom is designed to appease and protect the lazy majority who yield easily to temptation, and such advice is generally useless or harmful to a talented minority with a high threshold for pain, training and sacrifice.

Not everything Djokovic does is rational. He has a mystical side. He seems to think emotions can interact with water, that some ancient ruins have healing powers, and he has claimed he can move objects through ‘telekinesis’, that thing with a scientific ring to it because it ends in ‘nesis’. And, he speaks with admiration of a doctor who showed him that if he held a bread toast in his hand it would drain his physical strength because gluten does to him what kryptonite does to another famous man. Even so, it is not clear where Djokovic’s suspicion of vaccines comes from. His mystical side? Or his health instinct? His stand against vaccination is not very different from the positions of many health gurus in the West who usually make sense and have followings of sane people who seek liberation from mainstream follies, poisons in common foods and mediocre medical advice.

I am vaccinated, by the way. It makes sense to me because I believe forces of capitalism have driven the pharmaceutical industry to make it safe for me. But many people doubt this.

Till recently, we thought all the anti-vax noise was from a small loony group in the US. But now it is evident that they were a sign, like most extreme groups are, that they are merely one end of a spectrum of thought. Today, it is clear that vaccine hesitancy is widely prevalent across the world. A few days ago, French President Emmanuel Macron said he wished to make life “miserable" in his country for those who resisted vaccination.

What does vaccination hesitancy say about people?

There is no single quality that unites the vaccine-hesitant. They comprise all sorts of people, and they raise insane and reasonable objections. What is clear is that the real master-infection in humans is belief.

We tend to claim we arrive at our beliefs after much investigation of facts. But the fact is that we believe first and then pick evidence that suits us.

When information is scarce or hard to access, people submit to an authoritative view. We know, for instance, that if Indians had poor internet speeds, they would be better informed. But when a society is rich, individualistic, and there are various designer ideas on every issue to choose from, a large number of people tend to question mainstream scientific wisdom.

We appear to pursue facts and truth, but we are also oppressed by them. Much of what we do is to save ourselves from the strangeness of truth and veer towards the interesting paranormal half-truth or lie, even if it is terrifying, as the terrifying is often interesting.

In effect, when we appear to debate health or act on it, it is not really about health at all. Rather, it is about what we find interesting, the process. Just like tea is usually just a way of having sugar, a health debate is mostly just a way of asserting our personality.

There is a very Indian image that comes to mind. It is of an ambulance transporting a heart. The organ is in an ice box and time is of the essence because someone somewhere needs it. A whole section of the city comes to a standstill, roads are block, a scrawny man rushes from the ambulance to the airport, where he has absolute right of way, and when the plane lands with the icebox, another city comes to a standstill as the icebox races to a hospital. Why this makes me laugh is that most people don’t take care of their hearts at all when it is inside their rib cage, but they love the melodrama of transporting a heart for a transplant.

The drama around vaccination is a bit like that. People generally never show any evidence that they wish to be healthy, because it is tedious to do so, but they like the fuss of taking a stand on health, because taking a stand is essentially an extension of their personalities, beliefs and culture.

Manu Joseph is a journalist, novelist, and the creator of the Netflix series, ‘Decoupled’

