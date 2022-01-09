What widespread vaccine hesitancy says about people

Not everything Djokovic does is rational. He has a mystical side. He seems to think emotions can interact with water, that some ancient ruins have healing powers, and he has claimed he can move objects through ‘telekinesis’, that thing with a scientific ring to it because it ends in ‘nesis’. And, he speaks with admiration of a doctor who showed him that if he held a bread toast in his hand it would drain his physical strength because gluten does to him what kryptonite does to another famous man. Even so, it is not clear where Djokovic’s suspicion of vaccines comes from. His mystical side? Or his health instinct? His stand against vaccination is not very different from the positions of many health gurus in the West who usually make sense and have followings of sane people who seek liberation from mainstream follies, poisons in common foods and mediocre medical advice.