17 Oct 2022
Expect reforms and digital adoption to boost India’s economy after the effects of one-off shocks pass
The week that went by was of the World Bank-International Monetary Fund (IMF) annual meetings. The IMF updated its growth forecasts for the global economy and individual countries. The estimates are sombre and downside risks dominate. For India, it has lowered its gross domestic product (GDP) growth forecast for 2022-23 to 6.8% from 7.4%. Yet, India is growing faster than other nations in the G20 except for Saudi Arabia. In 2023-24, according to IMF, India’s GDP is likely to grow 6.1%, the highest in the G20.