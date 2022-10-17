What will the Indian economy’s growth rate be in the years ahead?

In 1998, India tested a nuclear device and faced sanctions. There were two successive droughts. A technology investment boom ended and there was a recession in many countries in 2001. Then, 9/11 happened, creating fresh geopolitical uncertainties. The Indian financial system was undergoing balance sheet repair, as was the corporate sector. Debt levels had to be brought down. But, beneath these issues, many structural reforms were quietly afoot. Interest rates were deregulated. Several government-owned entities were privatized and many of them have been performing far better since then. Further, infrastructure improvements began to be taken up in the right earnest, with the announcement of the Golden Quadrilateral project of national highways, symbolizing India’s focus on physical infrastructure.