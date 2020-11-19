What winning the Covid-19 war would look like

For all of this to work, a reconfigured DHS would have to have strong presidential support and be led by a director capable of overcoming possible turf battles among the various agencies he or she would coordinate. The DHS director would also bring new and added leverage to the mix through the administration of an endowment. Such an investment portfolio, run by the government in trust for the American people, is not a new idea. Many countries and even some U.S. states already have them.