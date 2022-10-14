What works for China's BYD in India — and what doesn't4 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2022, 12:01 PM IST
- When India-China tensions persist, it's not the best time for BYD to enter India's mass market. Yet, it has everything it takes to race ahead.
The entry of automaker BYD, short for 'build your dreams', in the mass market in India could be a seminal moment in the country’s nascent electric vehicle journey. The company recently overtook Tesla to become the largest EV maker in the world in the third quarter this year, though there is a catch. A significant number of its vehicles are hybrids which get counted as EVs unlike the American carmaker which only makes pure battery electric vehicles.