What works for China's BYD in India — and what doesn't

The batteries are already in great demand globally but closer home, two of India’s largest automakers Toyota and Maruti Suzuki are reportedly hankering after it for their future EVs. This makes BYD’s fortunes more secure and gives it the leverage to fight the bureaucracy that has thwarted Chinese investments into the country. It also has the widest portfolio of EVs in the world, from hatchbacks to sedans, vans and SUVs. Almost all of them are potential candidates for a market like India. But first it needs to convince the government to allow it to set up a sizeable manufacturing unit in the country.