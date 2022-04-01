What would rupee-ruble denominated trade entail

What would rupee-ruble denominated trade entail3 min read . 10:35 PM IST
- India is one of the countries that are taking a neutral stand on the war, while calling for a diplomatic resolution, and is open—rightly so—to the arrangement
India and Russia are in talks to see how the rupee-ruble trade arrangement can be revived. The sanctions-hit country wants to tip-toe around the restrictions imposed on it after President Vladimir Putin’s war with Ukraine for settling trade, bypassing the dollar, euro and other western currencies. Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov, who is in Delhi to thrash out the details of this could be operationalized, has said that the country plans to increase the use of non-Western currencies for trade.
India is one of the countries that are taking a neutral stand on the war, while calling for a diplomatic resolution, and is open—rightly so—to the arrangement for three reasons. One, there is no reason to antagonize Russia, the biggest supplier of defence equipment to India. Two, China and Russia already have a yuan-ruble trade arrangement in place since 2019. It’s simply not likely that Western countries would take the risk of extending sanctions to two of the world’s largest economies for using their national currencies to trade with Russia.
Three, Indian exporters that have about $500 million of receivables stuck following the Western sanctions locking Russia out of the SWIFT system could use a rupee-ruble trade-settlement arrangement to get their dues.
Indian exporters see Russia’s impending isolation in global finance and trade as an opportunity to garner newer markets. The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) has been vocal about its keenness for a rupee-ruble window to boost trade with Russia. Non-defence trade with Russia was less than 2% of India’s total trade basket in FY21. Indian exports to Russia were $2.62 billion while imports were at $5.82 billion.
Russia could spend the rupees in its trade account by selling crude oil and defence supplies to India on buying more and more goods and services from India. FIEO has highlighted the untapped opportunity for Indian small companies in pharma, agriculture and chemicals.
How will such an arrangement work? Indian exporters will be paid in rupees instead of the dollar or euro. To facilitate this, designated Indian banks will open accounts in Russian banks and vice-versa. Rupees will be deposited into Russian banks and converted into roubles and the opposite for Indian banks.
Lavrov has said that more and more trade will be done through the System for Transfer of Financial Messages (SPFS) developed by Russia's central bank as an alternative to SWIFT. But bilateral rupee-ruble payments may not be possible immediately on the tiny platform that only has 23 banks connected to it, compared to 11,000 odd on SWIFT. In fact, no Indian bank is on it at the moment.
Russian banks VTB and Sberbank already have operations in India and can possibly be used as conduits for rupee-ruble transactions. To make it easier to bypass the sanctions regime, a few smaller Indian banks, with not as much of a global footprint— in terms of branches and dealings with foreign entities in the West—can be shortlisted for facilitating rupee-ruble trade.
A minor point being negotiated is the exchange rate level to be used: Should settlements be carried out at a pre-determined fixed rate or the market rate or at a floating rate within a band? The ruble has been volatile; It depreciated sharply to record lows after the sanctions were imposed and is correcting just as swiftly. The central banks of the two countries can put their heads together to work out the mutually-agreeable exchange rate details.
In fact, the two sides have a history of using a rupee-ruble trade arrangement. Transactions mainly for India’s military purchases were conducted through it in the 1990s when trade in local currencies was necessitated by the two countries holding limited forex reserves. India was dependent on Russia for most of its defence procurement and settled for an exchange rate that completely favoured the Russians—something that is unlikely this time.
