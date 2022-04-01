What would rupee-ruble denominated trade entail

India is one of the countries that are taking a neutral stand on the war, while calling for a diplomatic resolution, and is open—rightly so—to the arrangement for three reasons. One, there is no reason to antagonize Russia, the biggest supplier of defence equipment to India. Two, China and Russia already have a yuan-ruble trade arrangement in place since 2019. It’s simply not likely that Western countries would take the risk of extending sanctions to two of the world’s largest economies for using their national currencies to trade with Russia.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}