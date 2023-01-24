What Yonex's new racquet factory says about the company and India

What Yonex's new racquet factory says about the company and India4 min read . Updated: 24 Jan 2023, 10:42 AM IST
- Just as in cricket, growing success at the global level by Indians has spurred millions to take up badminton, which in turn has spurred substantial investments by domestic and foreign players in all aspects of the sport
It took till 1980 before India produced its first world champion in badminton, when Prakash Padukone won the All-England title, considered the unofficial world championship, before the International Badminton Federation's official world championships came into the picture.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×