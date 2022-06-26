What’ll help us come to terms with India’s past

The past is not another country. Battles over history are all around us—in cinema and popular culture, in election speeches and disputes over mosques. They have also found a way to the classroom, though not for the first time. The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has proposed sweeping changes to social science textbooks for Classes VI to IX. While the council has termed it an exercise to lessen the syllabus burden on students, given covid disruptions, it’s easy to see why that claim invites scepticism. Deletions include sections on the Delhi Sultanate and achievements of the Mughals, including Akbar, references to the 1975-77 Emergency and 2002 riots in Gujarat, chapters on social movements and the value of protests in a democracy. Passages that seek to warn students about the risks of majoritarianism, or give them a historical grasp of caste discrimination, have also been removed. Sure, these changes don’t boggle the mind—like, say, a Rajasthan textbook that had Maharana Pratap as victor at the Battle of Haldighati. But, taken together, they do suggest an anxiety to correct what rightists have long seen as leftist over-glorification of Muslim rulers and neglect of a Hindu past; and even to scrub off stains of caste and gender inequity. The erasures also push a view of the republic as ‘democracy lite’, where the state’s authority must be shielded from the noise of agitations and activists. It’s not the NCERT alone. Many state syllabi have had similar distortions. Karnataka, for instance, is in the midst of a political storm over questionable revisions of social science and Kannada textbooks.

