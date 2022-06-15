What’s driving investors to AIFs over mutual funds?

These events have boosted the AIF industry sentiment. Also, new funds were raised and new managers came to the fore. The new managers prefer to set up an AIF and raise capital from domestic investors backed by their local networks. Also, wealth management firms raised pre-IPO and late-stage AIFs to the tune of $1 billion by catering to broader client base. New investors were attracted by short investment horizons and visibility of exit through public markets. Private debt allocation is driven by lower yields in listed AAA or quasi government debt papers. It has also been aided by MFs and non-banking financial companies’ inability to participate in a number of transactions due to changes in market dynamics and regulation after the IL&FS crisis. Comparatively, alternatives like real estate and gold have lost their sheen. Also, AIFs have reduced their gestation periods for the comfort of private market investors. Category III - long only equity or long short funds (hedge funds) offer diversification as they employ diverse, complex trading strategies and leverage through investment derivatives.