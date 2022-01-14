What’s Elon Musk’s tiff with Govt of India all about?

The government has been championing indigenous manufacture vociferously. Make in India and Vocal for Local are some of the slogans accompanying such a policy preference. This policy seeks to favour an entire range of manufactured goods, on which import duties have been raised. For a select group of products, the government has also announced the PLI scheme, under which the government gives a cash incentive to producers who meet pre-committed production goals, in terms of volume and time. The hope here is that this policy will incentivize the creation of factory jobs. It is far from clear that the product mix or the policy mix is optimal; many experts have argued that it has not been possible to demonstrate that in the long run, such incentives deliver on the policy objectives. But the PLI scheme is in place now. A range of foreign companies is poised to reap large PLI benefits from the Indian state, because of their domestic manufacturing base.