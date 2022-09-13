What’s going on in the highly valued market linkage agritech startups in India?

This is where the need for alternate solutions and players crops up. There is a dire need to develop and strengthen the market linkage skills of primary agricultural credit societies (PACS), farmer producer organisations (FPOs) etc. Basic market linkage infrastructure with basic processing facilities can be set up in various panchayats under PPP model. Further, the same PPP model can be used to create a new set of market linkage startups (say agri version of ONDC) or PPP funded integrate platforms which actually provide services and enhance farmers’ income before they increase their own incomes and are less focussed on raising capital from venture capital or impact funds at highe and higher valuation while losing sight of the sustainability of the core business. In my view, we cannot rely on the loss-making VC backed startups to solve the market linkage problem of Indian agriculture.