What's missing in RBI deputy guv's robust take on India's future
- Becoming the largest economy in the world is an eminently achievable goal, but we need a larger debate to work out the details
Delivering an address in Bhubaneswar in the run-up to the 75th anniversary of Independence, RBI deputy governor Michael Patra explored the pitfalls and hurdles in the path to India’s rise to the status of the world’s largest economy. Fully aware that ambition has to be made of fairly stern stuff, Dr Patra took pains to identify the challenges that need to be overcome to achieve this goal.