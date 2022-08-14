What’s missing in RBI deputy guv's robust take on India's future

The challenge here is to equip the large working age population to take part in the knowledge-intensive economy. Manufacturing today calls for a fair degree of training and accompanying dollops of capital, embodied as productivity boosting machinery. The ability of manufacturing to absorb large quantities of labour straight from the primary sector is past history, no longer available to a country like India. Technological advances, such as electric cars, will make some existing industries redundant as well: the internal combustion engine automobile is made of some 2,000 parts, but the electric car, of a motor and four wheels—which is why Tesla can offer a lifetime warranty. While a large part of India’s large auto component industry would go extinct with electrification of transport, new jobs would come up in the manufacture of batteries, in writing lines of code that regulate the electric car, its charging stations and the overall ecosystem. Added demand for the minerals that go into batteries would create fresh jobs in mining, in the Congo and Australia, and in refining the minerals, in China.