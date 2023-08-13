What’s next for Pakistan, and India, after Imran Khan’s imprisonment
Summary
- Political turmoil in addition to its already dire economic straits make Pakistan a harbinger of regional instability, for which India will likely pay a higher price than the US or China
After being disqualified from parliament by the Pakistan Election Commission in October 2022 for not disclosing the sale of gifts that should have been deposited with the government, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was last week sentenced to three years in prison. He was also barred from contesting elections for the next five years.