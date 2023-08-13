What’s next for Pakistan, and India, after Imran Khan’s imprisonment

After being disqualified from parliament by the Pakistan Election Commission in October 2022 for not disclosing the sale of gifts that should have been deposited with the government, former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan was last week sentenced to three years in prison. He was also barred from contesting elections for the next five years.

Pakistan’s history is replete with stories of prime ministers being deposed, often on flimsy grounds, before facing legal proceedings aimed at ensuring they stay out of politics, and sometimes, even the country. Khan’s experiences are not unique, therefore, including the fact that he was brought to power by the Pakistani army.

Pakistan’s National Assembly has just been dissolved and a caretaker government run by technocrats is likely to take over soon. Meanwhile, outgoing Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is expecting his older brother, former prime minister and his party’s chief Nawaz Sharif, to return from London to contest national elections despite the various pending cases against him.

Clearly the two Sharifs, whose careers also benefited from the army’s support before the elder Sharif fell out with it, now believe they have the backing of the army once again. Such thinking in the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), which governed in a coalition following Khan’s ouster, shows how far democracy has fallen in Pakistan, and how central the army remains to the country’s politics.

On how his captain Imran Khan turned Pakistan’s fortunes around at the 1992 cricket World Cup, former Pakistani fast bowler Aaqib Javed said, “He had this unique quality, a quality that every leader must have: to make people believe in what he is saying." Clearly, Khan still possesses that quality, if the riots and attacks against army establishments that followed his 9 May arrest in Islamabad are anything to go by. Soon after news of his sentencing broke, it was also reported that his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party had won the positions of chairman to several tehsil councils in Peshawar’s local government by-elections.

In any path forward, therefore, the PML-N, PPP and army face the reality of Khan’s continuing mass appeal. Indeed, despite having come to power with its support, the former prime minister might have changed popular expectations and views of the army during his brief stint in power, by being willing to challenge it openly and consistently. While the army crushed the May protests and used the opportunity to target and create fissures in the PTI leadership, there were also reports of dissent within its ranks on the actions against Khan.

This perhaps explains the now widespread feeling that national elections will not take place on time. The official excuse is that the elections must be held on the basis of the results of the latest census, which will involve the creation of new voter rolls, delimitation of new constituencies, and the resolution of several potential legal challenges. All of this will likely take longer than the legally stipulated 90 days from the dissolution of the National Assembly. Provincial elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already been delayed on the pretext of concerns about terrorism.

The Pakistani deep state may appear to be undecided on the country’s path forward, but the old template of delaying elections using ostensibly legitimate political or security reasons could mean that Pakistan is on its way to a new form of political governance – one in which the army dispenses with political parties and elections altogether.

A caretaker government staffed by technocrats, if given a reasonable run, may not be such a bad thing for Pakistan’s economy at least. But long-term course correction will require structural reforms to remove the army from its entrenched interests in the economy, and get the business elite to pay their taxes and other dues. No path forward on either issue has been outlined in the public domain, and certainly not by the political parties.

Finally, what are the implications of all this for India?

While Pakistan has been reduced to a domestic political issue in India, it still affects India’s security environment, both on its own and because of the role the Americans and the Chinese play in that country. Political turmoil in addition to its already dire economic straits make Pakistan a harbinger of regional instability, for which India will likely pay a higher price than the US or China. It will be interesting, therefore, to see how New Delhi will look to influence matters in Pakistan to promote its foreign-policy interests.

In its second term, the Narendra Modi government has managed to swing other, smaller neighbours into accepting a more positive relationship with India and getting them to adopt a more careful and balanced policy towards China. New Delhi has even got formerly indifferent or hostile Muslim nations such as the UAE and Saudi Arabia to buy into the idea of India as an important and capable great power in the region. However, the circle won’t be complete and the task of dealing with China won’t progress without also getting Pakistan to come around.