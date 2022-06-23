What’s the twin deficit problem you have started hearing about again?

That government borrowing represents a claim on non-government savings is not obvious to us, because government consumption and investment are transacted through money. Suppose the government commandeered the goods and services it needed, as taxation in kind. If the goods and services so taken over are what the non-government sector could spare after meeting its needs, there would be no strain. But if the government wanted goods and services that the private sector also wanted, and took them away, in any case, the private sector would have to cut back their requirements. But in real life, the government does not do taxation in kind. The credit system generates enough credit to let the government and the private sector both raise demand for the same set of goods and services, and bid up their prices or force additional imports. A large fiscal deficit can, in effect, crowd out private investment, as the government outcompetes private players for goods and services. That would be undesirable.