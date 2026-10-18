What's wrong with calling it an 'AI race'? A lot—and India should reject this notion outright

Indeed, a race must fulfil all three conditions: one, there must be a definite finish line; two, crossing it first must entail a big reward; and three, this should not be available to other finishers. None of these is true in the case of AI. Some claim AGI is the finish line, but few can define what exactly it means. It is unclear if the first to reach that yet-to-be-defined mark will be the only one to reap its benefits, not least because most people will be satisfied with any one of the lesser models available to them.