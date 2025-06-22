Parmy Olson: WhatsApp’s no-ads promise was too good to last under Meta’s ownership
The app’s founders Jan Koum and Brian Acton were deadset against ads on this chat platform, but when they sold it in 2014 to Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook (now Meta), they couldn't have expected its new owner not to monetize its eyeballs. But then again, they made big money. And money talks.
It’s hard to think of a more extraordinary business deal than Facebook’s $19 billion acquisition of WhatsApp in February 2014. Its creators were outliers. With a lean staff of just a few dozen people, they had no marketing department, no sign on the door and had spent zero cents from their sole investor, Sequoia Capital.